Rs417.6m fine imposed on 3,309 power pilferers

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3,309 power pilferers during last 50 days and imposed a fine of over Rs417.6 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company dur­ing the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Saturday that over 8.98 mil­lion detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.239.8 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 3172 cases were reg­istered against power theft in vari­ous police stations whereas the po­lice also arrested 2637 pilferers so far. He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1077 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.134.7 million on them under the head of 2.886 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 340 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.51 million un­der 1200,000 detection units.

Similarly, 347 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar dis­trict and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.45.2 million under 879,000 de­tection units.

He further said that 361 electric­ity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.51.2 million under 1103,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 110 consum­ers were found involved in elec­tricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.17.8 million for 367,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 414 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.40.8 million for 900,000 detection units. In Sargod­ha district, 363 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.38.9 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 867,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 263 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. There­fore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.33.3 million for 664,000 detec­tion units, spokesman added.