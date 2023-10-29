SCCI for providing soft loans to businessmen in KP

PESHAWAR - President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fuad Ishaq has urged government to issue directives to commercial banks to ensure provision of soft loans for promotion of small-scale businesses and industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Fuad Ishaq was talking with Al-Falah Bank Regional Business Head Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan Jamil Ahmad Savul during a meeting held here at Chamber’s House, said in a news release here on Saturday. He said that distance of KP from seaport is affecting business community and exporters so commercial banks should ensure all possible facilities to the business community. He also stressed steps to ease difficulties of business community regarding opening of letter of credits (LCs). The SCCI chief urged the commercial banks to improve lending ratio and introduce special schemes for revival of terrorism-affected and coronavirus pandemic hit businesses and industries especially the sick industrial units in KP. During the meeting, Jamil Savul assured SCCI president that the bank was taking steps to facilitate business community at every level in the province. He apprised SCCI chief about difficulties that had been confronted by management of the bank regarding setting up a branch of the Al-Falah in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar and urged the SCCI to play a role to remove all hurdles in this regard. Fuad Ishaq assured officials of the Al-Falah Bank for taking up the issue of opening a branch of the bank with relevant provincial authorities.