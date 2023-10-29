Secretary directs official to conduct research in agricultural field

QUETTA - Balochistan Secretary of Agriculture and Cooperative Sohail ur Rehman Baloch directed the officials of the ag­riculture department to conduct re­search in an agricultural field which would eventually offer the farmers modern techniques to increase their agri production. He said that all the training under planning in the agri­culture sector should be organized keeping in view the current challeng­es to develop the sector on modern lines. He also directed the officials to conduct research and surveys on a regular basis to boost agricultural production in the province to facili­tate the farmers.

The officers and staff of the de­partment should enhance awareness among the farmers to develop agri­culture on modern lines so that the farmers can increase their income by increasing agricultural production.

Shuhail ur Rehman Baloch while talking on the occasion of his visit to the Directorate General of Agricul­tural Engineering Department, said that all available resources should be utilized to revamp the sector on modern lines. He said that the offi­cers of the Agriculture department should ensure awareness of modern methods of agriculture to the farm­ers so that they can get maximum benefit from it. On the occasion, the Director General of the Agricultural Engineering Department of Balo­chistan while briefing the Secre­tary, said that under the Balochistan Green Tractor Scheme, the Depart­ment of Agriculture has provided 912 tractors to the farmers at a 50 percent subsidy during the last two years. He said that a scheme of 200 bulldozers was included in the PSDP of financial year 2014-15 under which 96 bulldozers have been pur­chased so far and 10 to 15 more bull­dozers will be purchased this year.

While laser leveler scheme at a cost of Rs500 million has been included in the current year’s PSDP. Under the scheme, laser levels would be provid­ed to farmers at 50 percent subsidies.

Secretary Agriculture and Coop­erative Sohail ur Rahman strictly instructed that all the officers of the department should ensure their presence at their places of post­ing and resolve the problems of the farmers. He added that departmen­tal action would be taken against the concerned officers in case they received complaints against any of­ficial. He said that all the machin­ery in the agriculture department should be kept in working condition, if there is any defect in the machin­ery, it should be repaired.