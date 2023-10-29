Shabbir takes over from Alam in Defence Raya Open Golf

LAHORE-The 2nd Defence Raya Open Golf Championship reached a dramatic turn after the completion of its third round at the captivating Defence Raya Golf and Country Club Golf Course.

Shabbir Iqbal, a stalwart of the national golf scene from the Islamabad Golf Course, has clawed his way to the top of the leaderboard. The tournament began with Muhammed Alam of Lahore Garrison leading, receiving much acclaim and praise for his stellar play in the first two rounds. However, Shabbir Iqbal, an established champion, turned the tide in the third round.

On the third day, Shabbir showcased his golf prowess with a remarkable round of gross 68, bringing his aggregate score to 204, which is twelve under par for three rounds. This outstanding performance solidified his position as the leader. While some may view this as a twist of fate, Shabbir deserves full credit for his perseverance and ability to outcompete his adversaries.

For the former leader, M Alam, the silver lining is that he trails Shabbir Iqbal by just one stroke. A strong final round on Sunday could help him achieve a triumphant finish, setting the stage for intense competition. Ahmed Baig, representing the Royal Palm, is also in contention, with scores of 69, 70, and a remarkable 66 in the third round, giving him an aggregate score of 205, similar to M Alam’s. This sets the stage for an exhilarating showdown in the final round.

Other notable players include Matloob Ahmed at 214, Minhaj Maqsood at 215, and M. Munir at 215. Rehmatullah of DHA is at 217, followed by M. Zubair at 219, and M. Naseer, M. Naqas, and M. Ashfaq at 220. Today marks the final day of the championship, and the prize distribution is scheduled for 3:30 PM at the Defence Raya Golf Course.