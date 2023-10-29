SHC suspends order to send packing chairmen of five educational boards in province

KARACHI-A division bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended operation of the order of a single bench through which it sent packing chairmen of five educational boards in the province. The bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, also issued notices to the secretary of the universities and boards department, principal secretary to the chief minister and other respondents for a date to be fixed by the court office after 10 days. On Oct 20, a single-judge bench of the SHC, through an interim order, had suspended five notifications issued between May and August this year about the appointments of chairmen of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Prof Naseem Ahmed Memon, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Prof Ahmed Ali Brohi, BISE-Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed Palh, BISE-Larkana Sikander Ali Mirjat and BISE-Mirpurkhas Syed Zulifkar Ali Shah on a lawsuit impugning their appointments. The counsel for the plaintiff had argued before the single bench that the plaintiff and three others were shortlisted by the search committee for appointment, but instead of appointing them, the official defendants had notified private dependents as chairmen of the five educational boards without any competitive process and in violation of the judgments of superior judiciary.