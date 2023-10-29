Sibbi-Harnai rail link restored after 18 years

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki on Sunday restored passenger train between Sibbi and Harnai.

Addressing a ceremony held at Sibbi railway station, Domki said the service was discontinued in February 2006. “It is a great honour for the caretaker government that it restored the train service,” he added.

He said passenger train Bolan Mail would be relaunched on December 25 and later Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Express would be restored.

The chief minister said restoration of train service would provide better transport facilities to commuters besides creating job opportunities.

APP adds: The restoration of strategic Sibi-Harnai railway track after the completion of renovation and rehabilitation work by the Pakistan Railways will help boost economic and commercial activities in the region.

The railway track was restored by Pakistan Railways with the support of the National Logistics Cell (NLC), said a Ministry of Railways statement.

“The track was made dysfunctional after a series of bomb blasts which damaged 22 steel bridges in the highly rugged and inaccessible area. The restoration of the railway between the two historical cities of Sibi and Harnai will have a positive impact on the economy and agriculture of the entire region,” it added.

“The rail link will not only enable the students of district Harnai and Ziarat acquire higher education but boost the economic and commercial activities in the region.

In March 2016, a contract for rehabilitation and restoration of the track along with the up-gradation of railway stations was awarded to the NLC as no other construction firm agreed to undertake the project due to the prevalent security situation and enormity of the task.

During the initial survey of the track, it was found that 22 steel bridges of different sizes had been destroyed and required replacement.