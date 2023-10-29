Sunday, October 29, 2023
Sindh bans use of social media in schools

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 29, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Education Department has banned the use of social media in schools of Sindh. In this regard, Director Secondary Schools Hyderabad has written a letter to all the schools and officers of all the districts and instructed them to implement the directions by banning the use of social media in the schools in their concerned areas.
It was directed in the letter that district officials should ensure their employees to stop this type of behavior immediately. The district officers were also ordered to take action against the employees defaming the department. It was warned that in case of uploading negative and controversial content, they should be fined and action should be taken against them.

