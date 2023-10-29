Superiority-biased authorities

I am writing this letter to express my deepest and most disturbing concern about an incident that jus­tifies “being a minority in the ma­jority is a curse.” I am a student at the Islamia University of Bahawal­pur, residing within the university hostel premises. Despite complet­ing my two-year programme (four semesters) and receiving a vaca­tion for the next 3–4 months, the Usman Hall hostel administration has broken my locker and discard­ed all my belongings solely because I am a religious minority. Keeping prejudice and discrimination at their finest peak, it’s important to note that I have consistently paid all my dues on time.

Given that I come from Khairpur Mirs, Sindh, the long-distance trav­el makes it impractical for me to im­mediately retrieve my belongings. I strongly appeal to the Higher Educa­tion Commission (HEC) and relevant authorities to investigate this mat­ter and ensure justice is served on the highest humanitarian grounds.It is not surprising that this unjust act not only violates my rights as a stu­dent but also reflects negatively on the principles of equality and toler­ance that our educational institu­tions should uphold. I am not alone; many minority students face and suffer from such grave prejudice in institutions across Pakistan. They often can’t raise their voices against these ill-minded and superiority-biassed authorities. I urge the HEC to take prompt action to address this issue, safeguard the rights of all students, and foster an environ­ment of inclusivity within our aca­demic institutions.

It is crucial that such incidents are thoroughly investigated to pre­vent the recurrence of discrimina­tion based on religious or ethnic backgrounds, ensuring a safe and respectful space for all students, regardless of their affiliations.

PEHLAJ KUMAR,

Karoondi.