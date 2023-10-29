Superiority-biased authorities

I am writing this letter to express my deepest and most disturbing concern about an incident that justifies “being a minority in the majority is a curse.” I am a student at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, residing within the university hostel premises. Despite completing my two-year programme (four semesters) and receiving a vacation for the next 3–4 months, the Usman Hall hostel administration has broken my locker and discarded all my belongings solely because I am a religious minority. Keeping prejudice and discrimination at their finest peak, it’s important to note that I have consistently paid all my dues on time.
Given that I come from Khairpur Mirs, Sindh, the long-distance travel makes it impractical for me to immediately retrieve my belongings. I strongly appeal to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and relevant authorities to investigate this matter and ensure justice is served on the highest humanitarian grounds.It is not surprising that this unjust act not only violates my rights as a student but also reflects negatively on the principles of equality and tolerance that our educational institutions should uphold. I am not alone; many minority students face and suffer from such grave prejudice in institutions across Pakistan. They often can’t raise their voices against these ill-minded and superiority-biassed authorities. I urge the HEC to take prompt action to address this issue, safeguard the rights of all students, and foster an environment of inclusivity within our academic institutions.
It is crucial that such incidents are thoroughly investigated to prevent the recurrence of discrimination based on religious or ethnic backgrounds, ensuring a safe and respectful space for all students, regardless of their affiliations.
PEHLAJ KUMAR,
Karoondi.