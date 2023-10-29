Tareen hits Imran for sidelining PTI old guards

LAHORE - Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Chairman Jahangir Khan Tareen said on Saturday that their party’s approach was based on practical solutions, rather than aggressive politics or rhetoric. He expressed these remarks while addressing a public meeting in Jahanian, district Khanewal. According to a press release, IPP leaders criticised Imran Khan’s leadership for sidelining the old PTI members when he assumed the office of prime minister. “We worked hard for 10 years to turn Pakistan into ‘Naya’ Pakistan, but our struggle could not bear fruit,” said Tareen. “We were sidelined when he [Imran Khan] became the prime minister,” he added.

Tareen said, “We believe in love, and we do not view opposition parties as enemies; they are fellow Pakistanis.” Meanwhile, IPP President Aleem Khan presented the party manifesto. The event was marked by heartfelt promises aimed at uplifting the lives of the underprivileged, particularly the poor and farmers.

Aleem did not mince words when he criticised Imran Khan over his unfulfilled promises. He specifically mentioned ex-PM’s commitment to construct five million houses for people, a pledge that had yet to yield a single home in Jahanian. He pointed out the role of Usman Buzdar as a mere figurehead in Punjab, suggesting that he had been used as a front man. “Buzdar was merely a post office who received funds and passed those on,” Aleem Khan remarked during his speech.

Aleem outlined some of the IPP’s key pledges, including provision of subsidised petrol to the economically disadvantaged, a minimum wage of Rs50,000 for labourers, and free electricity for farmers owning a minimum of 12 acres of land. The IPP president also promised relief for every union council and installation of filtration plants throughout the region.

IPP’s manifesto included providing loans to young individuals and offering free training to empower women. Aleem Khan announced plans to allocate three-marla land to homeless citizens and develop flats and apartments in slum areas for the less fortunate. He expressed confidence in the IPP’s ability to steer the country out of crises.