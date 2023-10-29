Thar’s Potential

The recent findings from the study on Thar coal’s conversion into gas, liquid, and urea through surface gasification have unveiled a promising avenue for Pakistan’s energy and agricultural sectors. This coal, a resource long recognised for its untapped potential, may just hold the key to a brighter future. The high tar yields and CO2 reactivity characteristics make it a prime candidate for gasification, providing a feasible solution to Pakistan’s growing energy demands.

The study, conducted in South African laboratories, presents an encouraging picture. The report suggests that Thai coal can be efficiently converted into gas, liquid, and urea, opening new avenues for energy production and agricultural fertilization. This development is undoubtedly a game-changer, with far-reaching implications for Pakistan’s energy security and food production.

The suitability of Thar coal for gasification is a significant breakthrough. The ash content, averaging around 18%, is within the acceptable range for gasification processes. Additionally, the high CO2 reactivity and tar yields of over 20% indicate a favourable outcome for gasification. While the sulphur content is higher than anticipated, it does not pose a concern in the gasification context. These findings position Thar coal as a viable source for gas production.

This is a momentous opportunity for Pakistan, and it is imperative to seize it. To move forward, the government should focus on developing a comprehensive coal gasification policy. Involving all relevant stakeholders in the process is equally vital. A collaborative approach will not only ensure a smooth transition but also pave the way for an integrated strategy to capitalise on Thar coal’s potential.

It is worth noting that neighbouring countries like China and India have already embraced similar technologies, underscoring the urgency for Pakistan to follow suit. The convening of a seminar to discuss the study results with government officials and stakeholders is a crucial step. This gathering will be instrumental in building a consensus and shaping the future course of action, which should include the establishment of pilot plants or demonstration projects.

In a time when Pakistan grapples with energy shortages and rising agricultural challenges, this coal could be the beacon of hope that the nation needs. By leveraging this indigenous resource and embracing the possibilities it offers, Pakistan can pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future. The time for action is now, and the potential is too significant to ignore.