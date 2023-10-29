Sunday, October 29, 2023
Three days left for illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan: Jan Achakzai

Our Staff Reporter
October 29, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Caretaker Min­ister for Information Jan Achakzai on Saturday said that only three days left be­fore the deadline given to il­legal immigrants to leave the country with good grace.

In a statement issued here, he said all arrangements are in the final stages of special holding centers for illegal refugees. Jan Achakzai said the provision of basic fa­cilities including drinking water, food items and other necessary arrangements would be ensured in special holding centers. 

The government will set up detention centers in Haji Camp Quetta, Chaman and Pishin to accommodate for­eign nationals residing in the country without identity documents before deporta­tion to their respective coun­tries. The minister said that the state would implement its decision to deport illegal immigrants with full force. He said that no decision has been taken to extend the deadline announced for the repatriation of undocument­ed immigrants.

Jan Achakzai said that after the deadline, all rel­evant institutions will work to deport the unregistered immigrants. The minister further said that the proper­ties of the illegal immigrants would be confiscated after the deadline. He warned the local people to vacate their properties from illegal for­eigners and action would be taken against the owner of the house who rents out ac­commodation to illegal im­migrants. Jan Achakzai said actions would be also taken against those who make il­legal and fake identity cards. In that regard, data has been collected in the relevant in­stitutions.

