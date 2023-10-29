UNICEF to support primary education to every child in KP

Peshawar - The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is set to establish Early Childhood Education Classrooms in selected government primary schools (Boys and Girls) of all districts with the technical and financial support of UNICEF.

District Education Officers of both male and female schools in various districts, including Bannu, Battagram, Bajaur, Dera Ismail Khan, Dir Upper, Hangu, Kohat, Kohistan Lower, Khyber, Kurram, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Mansehra, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Peshawar, Shangla, Swabi, Swat, South Waziristan, and Torghar, have been directed to establish early childhood education classrooms in selected schools.

The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is moving forward with the establishment of Early Childhood Education Classrooms in government primary schools. The list of selected schools has already been finalized and shared with the District Education Officers.

One ECE Room will be established in existing available classrooms in selected Govt Primary Schools; no separate classrooms will be constructed for ECE classrooms.

The Hashoo Foundation has been assigned the responsibility of establishing ECE Rooms. The Head Teachers of the concerned schools have been requested to extend their full cooperation with the staff of the Hashoo Foundation. The decision to extend the early childhood classrooms project to every primary school in other districts has been taken.