Wheat to be cultivated on 1.66m acres in Sargodha division

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Aj­mal Bhatti has said that wheat crop would be culti­vated on 1.66 million acres in the division this year, while a target of 35.86 maunds per acre yield had been set. Presiding over a meeting of the commit­tee set up at division level to increase wheat pro­duction here on Saturday, he said farmers should cultivate wheat on maximum area this year so that food security could be achieved.

The commissioner said reducing the produc­tion cost of farmers was first priority of the gov­ernment, and farmers could get full production of wheat during Rabi season 2023-24. He directed the Agriculture Extension Department officers to ensure supply of quality agricultural inputs in the market. He warned that action would be taken against those who sell substandard agri­cultural inputs and those involved in black mar­keting of seeds and fertilisers.