Wheat to be cultivated on 1.66m acres in Sargodha division

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said that wheat crop would be cultivated on 1.66 million acres in the division this year, while a target of 35.86 maunds per acre yield had been set. Presiding over a meeting of the committee set up at division level to increase wheat production here on Saturday, he said farmers should cultivate wheat on maximum area this year so that food security could be achieved.
The commissioner said reducing the production cost of farmers was first priority of the government, and farmers could get full production of wheat during Rabi season 2023-24. He directed the Agriculture Extension Department officers to ensure supply of quality agricultural inputs in the market. He warned that action would be taken against those who sell substandard agricultural inputs and those involved in black marketing of seeds and fertilisers.