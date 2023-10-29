Sunday, October 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Wheat to be cultivated on 1.66m acres in Sargodha division

Our Staff Reporter
October 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  Commissioner Sargodha division Muhammad Aj­mal Bhatti has said that wheat crop would be culti­vated on 1.66 million acres in the division this year, while a target of 35.86 maunds per acre yield had been set. Presiding over a meeting of the commit­tee set up at division level to increase wheat pro­duction here on Saturday, he said farmers should cultivate wheat on maximum area this year so that food security could be achieved. 

The commissioner said reducing the produc­tion cost of farmers was first priority of the gov­ernment, and farmers could get full production of wheat during Rabi season 2023-24. He directed the Agriculture Extension Department officers to ensure supply of quality agricultural inputs in the market. He warned that action would be taken against those who sell substandard agri­cultural inputs and those involved in black mar­keting of seeds and fertilisers.

Pakistan apparel industry fully compliant with labour laws: PHMA

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023