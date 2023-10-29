Women’s Assembly urges for early warning system of natural disasters

KARACHI-Participants of a “Women Assembly” highlighted the humanitarian issues faced by the flood-affected people of the 2022 flood, emphasizing the need for an early warning system and safeguarding vulnerable communities, especially women, during disasters.

The event was organized by the Indus Consortium in collaboration with Oxfam in Pakistan with the aim to empower women’s voices on safeguarding and protection issues in disaster situations. Government ministers, parliamentarians, civil society activists, academia, affected individuals, and communities were actively involved in the assembly.

Senator Dr Khalida Sikandar Mandhro chaired the session on “Unheard Voices of Grassroots” while Mrs Rana Hussain, Minister for School Education, College Education, and Women Empowerment, chaired the session on “Women Safeguarding Issues During and Post Disasters”. Mrs Rana Hussain announced plans to include a lesson on Disaster Risk Reduction in the curriculum, a suggestion put forth by the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority.

Dr Khalida Sikandar Mandhro while acknowledging the suffering of entire families during the floods called for collaboration between the government and civil society ahead of disasters. Ms Nuzhat Sheerin, Chairman of the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, requested the PDMA for the involvement of women in policymaking and stressed the importance of collaboration between civil society and government departments. Hussain Jarwar, CEO of Indus Consortium, provided an overview of the program’s initiatives, including livelihood restoration and district-level assemblies.