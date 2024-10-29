1000 litre subpar milk wasted

MUZAFFARGARH -- Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of about 1000 litre substandard milk here on Monday. PFA food safety team checked many milk distribution shops at 452 TDA locality and found some points involved in selling substandard milk when checked through lacto machine, PFA sources said here on Monday. Overall a fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on the violators. PFA DG Asim Javed said that traces of water and chemicals besides shortage of essential fats were discovered in the milk. The entire stuff ‘being sold in the name of milk’ was disposed of nearside of the road, he said. Nobody would be allowed to play with lives of consumers, he said. He said milk was essential product to survive the living-being but some nefarious elements were out and least cared about people’s health. He termed the adulterators as criminals were roaming scotfree in society. He appealed to the masses to cooperate with the Punjab Food Authority in controlling activities of mafia involved in mixing and adulteration in common food items.

Rs23m smuggled items seized

Layyah police raided a boat on the bank of the Indus and recovered 30 cartons of imported cigarettes valuing around Rs 2.5 million, foiling a bid to smuggle in non-custom-paid tobacco products. Sadar police Layyah conducted the raid at the Lohanch Nashaib Pattan of the Indus where they took cigarette cartons in custody and later handed them over to customs officials. The accused, however, managed to escape, a Layyah police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Kot Addu Sadar police also seized non-custom-paid items worth around Rs 21.8 million during checking of a vehicle that had crossed check-posts in two provinces but landed in police custody upon reaching Kot Addu Sadar, a police spokesman for district Muzaffargarh said.

SHO Kot Addu Saddar Zawar Hussain said, as per orders from DPO Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar, they were not allowing even a single vehicle without checking at the check posts and the practice had yielded positive results claiming that south Punjab smuggling rackets had been broken.