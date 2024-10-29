26th Amendment & the New CJP

The passage of Pakistan’s 26th Constitutional Amendment on October 20, marks a significant shift in the judicial landscape, introducing reforms aimed at curbing judicial overreach and fostering a more accountable and transparent judiciary. A notable aspect of the amendment is the limitation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s tenure to three years, which addresses concerns over prolonged or overly brief tenures—such as Jawad S Khawaja’s 21-day term that left little impact. The amendment also established a transparent appointment process for the Chief Justice, enhancing Parliament’s role in the Judicial Council and promoting a balance of power among institutions.

Justice Yahya Afridi’s appointment as Chief Justice, made through a parliamentary committee under the 26th Amendment represents the first major application of these reforms. His selection marks a significant move toward judicial transparency and accountability, demonstrating Parliament’s new role in ensuring a more balanced judicial process. Moving away from the previous automatic elevation of the senior-most judge, his appointment involved consultation and deliberation, aligning with the amendment’s goal to involve elected representatives in judicial appointments.

Afridi’s seniority within the Supreme Court had been contentious, with earlier rulings and appointments sometimes bypassing seniority, especially under previous Chief Justices who faced criticism for overlooking experienced judges. The 26th Amendment’s parliamentary oversight directly addresses these concerns, promoting a fairer system moving forward. His appointment, therefore, symbolizes a new era of trust in the judiciary based on principles of merit and equity.

Central to the passage of the 26th Amendment was the determined leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose tireless efforts steered the amendment through Parliament. Building consensus across the political spectrum, including key figures like Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Mian Nawaz Sharif as well as Maulana Fazal ur Rahman, Chairman Bilawal underscored the importance of limiting judicial overreach and ensuring no single individual or institution could wield undue influence. By aligning the amendment with the goals of the Charter of Democracy, he was able to rally crucial support despite resistance from PTI.

In contrast, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) largely boycotted the amendment process, focusing more on securing legal relief for Imran Khan. Although initially participating in committee discussions, PTI withdrew its support following a meeting with Khan, isolating itself from the broader political consensus. Their absence was significant, as most of Pakistan’s major political parties united to pass one of the most impactful judicial reforms in the nation’s history.

The 26th Amendment also comes in response to growing concerns over judicial overreach, particularly during the tenures of Iftikhar Chaudhry, Saqib Nisar, Gulzar, and Umar Ata Bandial. These Chief Justices were known for frequent use of suo motu powers, often stepping into political and governance issues that blurred the boundaries between judiciary and executive. Iftikhar Chaudhry’s tenure was marked by activism, with high-profile cases often seen as exceeding judicial limits. Saqib Nisar further expanded this approach by addressing governance issues like healthcare and water management, which many critics argued belonged within the executive’s domain. Umar Ata Bandial’s tenure amplified these concerns, with rulings that appeared to favor PTI and raised questions of political bias.

The 26th Amendment’s limit on the Chief Justice’s tenure and the parliamentary oversight of appointments aim to ensure that no Chief Justice can exercise disproportionate influence. These reforms represent a broader effort to restore public trust in the impartiality and accountability of Pakistan’s judiciary.

The appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as Chief Justice under the 26th Amendment framework marks a turning point in Pakistan’s judiciary. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s leadership was pivotal in securing the political support necessary for these essential reforms. As Pakistan moves forward, the 26th Amendment is expected to enhance judicial accountability, improve the fairness of the appointment process, and ultimately strengthen the country’s democratic framework.

Senator Syed Sarmad Ali

The writer is a Senator of Pakistan.