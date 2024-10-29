7 UCs in Peshawar witness rise in dengue cases

PESHAWAR - At least seven union coun­cils (UCs) in the provincial capital are witnessing a surge in dengue cases, with hundreds of people af­fected by dengue mosquitoes.

According to an official report, 47 new dengue pa­tients were reported in the last 24 hours from sev­en different UCs, bringing the total number of den­gue cases in the provincial capital to 978. Similarly, the total number of dengue patients in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa has reached 2,891. The most affected UCs in Peshawar include Nasir Bagh, Tehkal Payan, Palosai, Tehkal Bala and Pashtakhara.