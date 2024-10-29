7 UCs in Peshawar witness rise in dengue cases

PESHAWAR - At least seven union councils (UCs) in the provincial capital are witnessing a surge in dengue cases, with hundreds of people affected by dengue mosquitoes.
According to an official report, 47 new dengue patients were reported in the last 24 hours from seven different UCs, bringing the total number of dengue cases in the provincial capital to 978. Similarly, the total number of dengue patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 2,891. The most affected UCs in Peshawar include Nasir Bagh, Tehkal Payan, Palosai, Tehkal Bala and Pashtakhara.