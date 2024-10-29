ANF arrests 22, seizes 176kg drugs

Rawalpindi - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has intensified its anti-drug operations nationwide, arresting 22 suspects and seizing over 176 kg of drugs valued at more than Rs 26.4 million in a series of raids, an ANF Headquarters spokesman reported.

In Rawalpindi, ANF conducted nine operations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the confiscation of over 82 kg of drugs. Among these, 32.4 kg of hashish was seized from parcels at courier offices in Islamabad, en route to Karachi. A separate operation near a university in Islamabad resulted in the recovery of 500 grams of hashish, while another near a university in Attock led to the seizure of 1.2 kg of hashish. Near the Jamshoro toll plaza, authorities seized 36 kg of hashish and detained a suspect, and 12 kg of hashish was recovered from a suspect near Tarnol, Islamabad. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

The ANF also conducted 15 more operations across Pakistan, arresting 17 suspects and confiscating 94 kg of drugs valued at Rs 20 million. In Lahore’s Johar Town, ANF seized 6 kg of hashish near a university, leading to the arrest of three suspects. Near a university on Japan Road in Islamabad, ANF recovered 300 grams of ice and 25 intoxicating tablets, while two suspects near a university on Lalazar Road, Rawalpindi, were found with 200 grams of hashish.

In Karachi, ANF confiscated 14.5 kg of ice absorbed in 20 books from a parcel intended for Australia. At Lahore Airport, 900 grams of ice were seized from a passenger bound for Jeddah, and 2 kg of heroin from another passenger headed to Malaysia. Islamabad Airport also saw the recovery of 706 grams of heroin from a passenger en route to Dammam.

Near the Motorway Toll Plaza in Peshawar, ANF intercepted a vehicle carrying 48 kg of hashish and 14.4 kg of opium. Another operation nearby resulted in the confiscation of 2 kg of heroin, while 1 kg of heroin and 2.4 kg of hashish were seized from two suspects near Ring Road, Peshawar. In three additional operations near the M-1 in Islamabad, 10.8 kg of hashish was confiscated, including from two women, and 1 kg of ice was recovered from suspects on GT Road in Multan.

Highlighting a strong stance against drug trafficking, especially in areas near educational institutions, the ANF spokesman stressed the importance of these operations to curtail drug distribution in vulnerable locations. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.