ANF seizes 21.5 kg of drugs in nationwide Anti-Narcotics operations

In a series of successful anti-drug operations, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) apprehended four suspects and seized over 21.5 kilograms of drugs valued at more than 2.5 million rupees.

According to an ANF spokesperson, a suspect in Rawalpindi was found with 100 grams of hashish and 5 grams of weed. At Peshawar Airport, a passenger bound for Jeddah was caught with 1.21 kilograms of crystal meth, while another passenger headed to Doha was detained at Islamabad Airport with 1.16 kilograms of meth. Additionally, 19 kilograms of hashish were seized from a suspect in Hyderabad.

These coordinated operations underscore the ANF’s commitment to combating drug trafficking across Pakistan.