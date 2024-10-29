ANP concerned over deteriorating state of education in Birmal

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - The Awami National Party (ANP) Tehsil Birmal has expressed grave concern over the deteriorat­ing state of education in the region, citing wide­spread absenteeism among teachers and the clo­sure of schools.

While addressing a news conference at Wana Press Club on Monday, ANP Tehsil Birmal President Khan Muhammad, along with General Secretary Ismatul­lah and other office bearers Zahid Bacha, Awaid Wa­zir, and Niatullah, urged the government and relevant authorities to take urgent action to resolve what they described as a critical state of education and educa­tional institutions.

The ANP leaders highlighted several issues plagu­ing the education sector, noting that 122 government schools in South Waziristan Lower lack basic facili­ties for students’ growth. They alleged that education authorities are depriving children of essential rights, fostering a lack of awareness, and leaving the young­er generation in a state of neglect.

According to the ANP, out of a total of 286 appoint­ed staff, 95 teachers were absent in September alone. Additionally, many staff members are reportedly present only on paper, with 77 male and 18 female staff listed as off-record absentees.

They added that in September, 79 boys’ schools remained completely shut, while others functioned only on paper. They also revealed that 44 girls’ schools and 30 primary and mosque schools have been closed for the past three months, with no action taken to address these issues.

The ANP leaders criticized the District Education Officer (DEO) and other officials, alleging that tem­porary transfers are used to protect absentee teach­ers and extort bribes ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 rupees monthly to cover up absentees.