Anti-polio drive launched across Attock

ATTOCK - An anti-polio campaign has started in six tehsils of Attock district, similar to other parts of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza inaugurated the campaign at Government City Hospital, Attock. The campaign will continue from October 28 to November 1.

DC Raza informed reporters that 2,311 teams have been formed to ensure the success of the campaign. These include 2,052 mobile teams, 130 static teams, and 40 transit teams, with 91 UCMOs and 407 area in-charges appointed across 75 Union Councils.

He added that 326,157 children under five years of age will receive polio drops, along with Vitamin A supplements. Additionally, a Polio Control Room has been set up at the District Health Authority office in Attock.