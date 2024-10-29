ATC extends interim bail of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of PTI founder, along with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, and other PTI leaders involved in the May 9 cases. The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Arshad Javed, with PTI leader Omar Ayub, former federal minister Asad Umar, and other accused present following the expiry of their interim bail. Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, however, did not appear before the court. Their counsel submitted exemption applications, requesting a one-day exemption from personal appearance, which was accepted by the court. Subsequently, the court extended the interim bail for the accused until November 8 and adjourned further proceedings. The bail applications were filed by the accused fearing for possible arrests in connection with incidents from May 9, including the reported torching of the PML-N office in Model Town. In related developments, two ATCs extended interim bail for former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases. Chaudhry had applied for bail concerning alleged incidents of arson involving police vehicles at Mughalpura, Zaman Park, and other locations. Meanwhile, ATC on Monday while denying their bail sent the 86 accused, including two PTI lawmakers, 34 police officers, and 42 rescue workers on a judicial remand, following their alleged attempt to escape from police custody. The accused appeared before Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra in the anti-terrorism court after completing a two-day physical remand. They had reportedly attempted to flee from a police van, prompting authorities to seek additional detention time for further investigation. The prosecutor argued that further remand was necessary to continue the investigation. However, Judge Sipra questioned the need for additional physical remand, emphasizing that the court had already allowed two days and would not consider any further extension.

However, the judge ultimately rejected the prosecution’s request for a 30-day physical remand, instead ordering judicial remand for all 86 accused, who will remain in custody as investigations proceed.