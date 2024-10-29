Better Foundations

The economic reform effort is without rest. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on another visit to Saudi Arabia, this time to attend the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh from 29th to 30th October. As customary with such visits, he will also hold bilateral meetings with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, along with other senior Saudi officials.

The agenda centres on the economy and the strategic partnership between the two nations. However, the tone of this visit is notably different. When Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took office, Pakistan’s economy was in a state of flux, requiring stabilisation. The initial diplomatic outreach by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government focused on solidifying bilateral relationships and addressing financial challenges. Now that stabilisation has been largely achieved, this visit aims to build on that foundation.

While stability remains relative in some regions, the general improvement in economic conditions and the recent upturn in activity opens the door for increased investment in Pakistan and exploration of its potential.

Another key item on the agenda is the 27 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) valued at $2.2 billion, signed last month between the two countries across various sectors. Now that Pakistan has achieved a measure of stability, the next step is to expand on key areas where Saudi Arabia’s support is crucial, particularly in energy. As Pakistan continues to renegotiate agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and reduce its import bill by cutting down on petroleum purchases, the exploration of oil and gas within Pakistan is increasingly promising. Saudi Arabia, with its vast expertise in this field, is an ideal partner for such ventures.

The hope is that these visits, with a renewed focus, will be extended to other bilateral partners, enabling Pakistan to build on its recent progress.