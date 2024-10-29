Bhawani Tigers clinch Pro Cricket League title with dominant 6-wicket win

The Ghaziabad were crowned champions of the 2024 after a commanding 6-wicket win over the Sahgal Delhi Demons in the final, showcasing their exceptional all-around skills.

After winning the toss, the Tigers opted to field first, a choice that immediately reaped rewards. The Demons struggled from the outset, faltering to 31/4 within the powerplay. Shahbaz Nadeem led the charge for the Tigers, claiming three key wickets for just 14 runs in his 4-over spell, which set the tone for the Tigers' dominance.

Robin Bist and Shivam Sharma attempted to rebuild for the Demons. Bist struck a lively 39 off 29 balls, while Sharma’s unbeaten 48 off 35 deliveries offered some late resistance. Despite their efforts, the Demons were restricted to 148/7 in their 20 overs, leaving them with a challenging total to defend.

The Bhawani Tigers’ response was swift and assertive. Openers Vikas Singh and captain Hitesh Sharma launched the chase with a 39-run partnership in just 22 balls, with Hitesh smashing a quick 40 off 16 deliveries, including 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Peter Trego, however, anchored the innings with a masterful 59 not out off 32 balls, featuring 7 boundaries and 2 sixes, ensuring a comfortable chase for the Tigers. They reached the target at 151/4, with 21 balls to spare.

Faizan Alam of the Faridabad Sledgehammers Knights finished the season as the leading wicket-taker, claiming 12 wickets, marking a standout individual performance in the league.