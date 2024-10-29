Congressmen letter seeking Imran Khan’s release received by Biden admin: State Dept

The US State Department has confirmed it received a letter from 60 US Congress members urging the Biden administration to advocate for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder .

During a recent media briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller acknowledged the letter, dated October 23, which calls on the administration to address concerns over human rights and democratic principles in Pakistan, including the release of and other detained political figures. Miller noted that a formal response to the Congress members would follow.

The letter, signed by bipartisan Congress members, expresses concerns about alleged restrictions on internet access, social media, and possible electoral irregularities in Pakistan. It urges President Joe Biden to leverage Washington’s influence to secure the PTI leader’s release. Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) responded to the appeal, describing it as contrary to diplomatic norms and international conduct.

FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue with the US. but noted that such external remarks on internal matters could strain Pakistan-US relations.

Congress members have also encouraged US embassy officials to visit , who has been detained in Adiala Jail since August 2023 following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. He remains imprisoned with national elections set for February 8.

Additionally, Miller reiterated the US position on upholding democratic principles and human rights in Pakistan, highlighting recent meetings between US officials and their Pakistani counterparts, where the importance of human rights, a vibrant society, and democratic institutions in Pakistan was underscored as a vital aspect of the US-Pakistan relationship.