Bilour Group candidates win WCCI polls

PESHAWAR - All the contesting candidates, led by Ilyas Ahmed Bi­lour Group for the Associate Class, in the elections for the executive committee won with a clear mar­gin in the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry, Peshawar in 2024-26. As per details, polling for the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try (WCCI) Peshawar chapter held here in chamber house for the election year 2024-26.

According to the WCCI Election commission, Ra­bia Basri, Zara Imtiaz, Laziza Arbab, Zareen Akhtar, Lubna Ashraf, Benazir Shaikh and Zubia Aamir won with a margin in the associate group as per final re­sults, while the candidates for corporate group of Il­yas Bilour Group including Humam Hassan, Nasreen Bilour, Najia Shiraz, Hina Saqib, Shamama Arbab, Rabil Riaz and Barekhna Liaquat have already been elected unopposed, as no other candidate had sub­mitted nomination papers against the mentioned candidates.

Expressing their reaction on the victory in the WC­CI’s elections, Ghazanfar Bilour, the leader of the Businessmen’s Forum, Sarhad Chamber, Women Chamber and other leaders said that Ilyas Bilour, the leader of the Businessmen’s Forum, is the only plat­form of the business community, which had always raised an effective voice for resolving the problems of businesswomen and today’s victory is evidence that the Businessman Forum has always served the business community including women entrepre­neurs selflessly and without discrimination and did played an important role in providing relief to them at all level.