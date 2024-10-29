British HC launches Chevening Mentorship Scheme to empower emerging climate leaders in Pakistan

The in Pakistan has introduced the Chevening Mentorship Scheme, a new initiative designed to connect Chevening alumni working in climate fields with promising young climate professionals across Pakistan.

This scheme aims to equip the next generation of climate leaders with essential skills and insights to address Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges.

From a pool of 400 applicants, 23 early to mid-career climate professionals were chosen through a rigorous selection process. Over the course of three months, 11 seasoned Chevening alumni, all experts in climate-related areas, will mentor these participants through a carefully structured program featuring workshops, one-on-one sessions, and strategic meetings. The participants will gain expertise in leadership, climate advocacy, and professional development.

Jo Moir, Development Director at the , expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative. “Chevening is all about making a difference and giving back. Climate change is one of the most acute challenges Pakistan faces. Young people understand this and are forging a path towards a more climate-resilient Pakistan. Our fantastic alumni will give these future climate leaders the ideas, knowledge, and skills they need to do this.”

Syed Mujtaba Hussain, Senior Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources and a mentor under this program, echoed these sentiments. “I am proud to be part of this incredible program and look forward to sharing my experiences with emerging climate leaders. Mentorship is a powerful tool, and I am keen to help guide the next generation as they develop their own paths and solutions to combat climate change. This is an opportunity for me to give back what I learned as part of the Chevening cohort in 2002-2003 and to help shape a more sustainable future for Pakistan.”

In addition to the mentorship program, Chevening Pakistan is organizing climate debates featuring alumni discussions on key issues. Recent debates have taken place in Karachi, focusing on green growth, and in Lahore, addressing the challenges of urbanization.