Buckingham Palace issues major life update about King Charles

LONDON - Royal family shared an emotional video message about King Charles’s major life update on social media. On October 28, Buckingham Palace revealed that the monarch penned a personal letter to Molly, who has inspired many around her by overcoming her serious illness and then, sharing her skills with others with the help of The King Trust. The caption alongside the delighted video reads, “I have recently learned of Molly’s inspiring story and her many achievements, all of which were accomplished despite the immense personal challenges she has endured.” “Molly has shown enormous resilience and determination in the face of adversity. I am filled with admiration at how she has learned to use her talents to help others in the community.” “I am also very proud to hear how support from The King’s Trust helped Molly to forge a new path for herself. It therefore gives me great pleasure to reveal that Molly’s achievements have been recognised with this year’s Pride of Britain King’s Trust Young Achiever award.” The monarch offered his “heartfelt congratulations” and sent “warmest admiration to all of this year’s winners” on this 25th anniversary of the Pride of Britain Awards. Notably, Molly’s family read out a special message from King Charles and she learned that “she had won the @prideofbritain @kingstrust Young Achiever Award.” In the meanwhile, King Charles has reportedly made a heartfelt effort for his son Prince Harry amid his failing health. According to GB News, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the monarch keeps taking updates about the Duke of Sussex’s “well-being” from her niece Princess Eugenie. The royal author said, “Eugenie undoubtedly does have something of a challenge on her hands to maintain good relationships with both Harry and Meghan - and the rest of the Royal Family.” Jennie shared that the cancer-stricken King Charles is probably “happy” that the Duke still has at least “one royal cousin he clearly trusts, and presumably wants to see more of.” The royal commentator revealed that Charles, who is inquiring about Harry’s whereabouts and life happenings, is a “positive” move, which could also help in solving the royal feud. Moreover, the former working royal can “presumably gauge the mood of the family” with the help of Prince Andrew’s daughter Eugenie. Speaking of reconciliation between Harry and the royal family, Jennie said that it still seems “unlikely.” She added, “It has to start somewhere and with someone and that person could possibly be Eugenie… but don’t hold your breath.”