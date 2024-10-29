C-Level maintenance for Unit 1 of Sahiwal coal power plant completed

ISLAMABAD - The Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant achieved a significant milestone with the successful completion of C-Level maintenance for its 660 MW Unit 1.

This achievement not only underscored the plant’s commitment to operational excellence but also highlighted the effective collaboration among various departments, including operations, maintenance, and health, safety, and environment (HSE), said a press release issued here Monday.

The maintenance was conducted in a systematic manner that ensured all tasks were completed ahead of the timeline set by the National Power Construction Corporation (NPCC), demonstrating the effectiveness of proactive planning and teamwork. The operations department played a pivotal role in supporting the maintenance department throughout this process. Their proactive approach was characterised by meticulous planning and real-time monitoring of equipment performance leading up to the maintenance period.

By analysing operational data and identifying potential issues, the operations team was able to provide valuable insights to the maintenance department. This early identification of issues allowed for a smoother maintenance process, minimising downtime and ensuring that maintenance teams could focus on their designated tasks without being burdened by unexpected operational challenges. Furthermore, the operations department conducted a series of pre-maintenance checks to ensure that all the systems were functioning optimally before the maintenance began.

Their readiness and strategic planning ensured that the maintenance department had all the necessary resources and information at their disposal, significantly contributing to the overall efficiency of the maintenance operations. The Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Department also played an integral role in ensuring the safety and compliance of maintenance activities.

Throughout the month of October, the HSE team was vigilant in enforcing safety rules and principles, conducting thorough inspections, and providing continuous monitoring of the work environment.

They established clear safety protocols and conducted daily safety briefings to educate staff on potential hazards associated with maintenance tasks. This dynamic approach not only ensured adherence to safety regulations but also promoted a culture of safety awareness among all personnel engaged in the maintenance tasks.

Regular safety audits conducted by the HSE team provided insights into areas that required additional attention, allowing for real-time adjustments to safety measures.

Their commitment to maintaining a safe work environment was instrumental in preventing incidents and ensuring that maintenance tasks were carried out efficiently. By prioritising safety, the HSE Department helped to create an atmosphere of confidence, enabling the maintenance teams to perform their work without distractions.

The maintenance department, consisting of electrical class, instrumentation and Control (I&C) Class, and Mechanical Class teams (including the Boiler and Turbine teams), demonstrated exceptional teamwork and technical expertise throughout the maintenance period.

The I&C Class played a vital role in calibrating and testing the various monitoring and control systems. Their expertise ensured that all instruments were functioning correctly, contributing to the operational integrity of the plant.

By performing thorough tests and calibrations, they identified and addressed potential issues before they could impact the plant’s performance. This level of diligence not only enhanced the overall reliability of Unit 1 but also set a standard for future maintenance efforts.

The mechanical class, which includes the boiler and turbine teams, encountered the significant challenge of inspecting and servicing essential machinery. Their extensive knowledge of the power plant’s systems allowed them to conduct thorough assessments and implement necessary repairs efficiently. This team’s ability to work collaboratively and effectively under pressure was crucial in meeting the maintenance deadlines. Their commitment to quality and teamwork was evident in the reduced downtime and improved operational readiness of the unit post-maintenance.

The success of the C-Level maintenance operation for Unit 1 was a result of the seamless collaboration among these teams, which reinforced the importance of teamwork in achieving shared goals. The Maintenance Department’s efforts were completed ahead of the time allocated by NPCC.