Cadet College Fateh Jang praised for student excellence

Our Staff Reporter
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -   Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan commended Cadet College Fateh Jang for its role in preparing students to shoulder future responsibilities.

    He shared these views as the chief guest at the Parents’ Day ceremony at the college.

Addressing attendees, Governor Khan praised Cadet College Fateh Jang as the best cadet college in the country and congratulated teachers and students on their outstanding results in the annual exams.

He encouraged students to adopt faith, unity, and discipline as their guiding principles for a prosperous future.

Students showcased their physical fitness through gymnastics and other exercises, receiving warm applause from the audience. Prizes were awarded to successful students at the event’s conclusion.

Our Staff Reporter

