Tuesday, October 29, 2024
CCP, CAP focus on curbing deceptive marketing practices in retail sector

CCP, CAP focus on curbing deceptive marketing practices in retail sector
Our Staff Reporter
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) recently hosted an interactive session with the Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) to reinforce self-regulation and promote compliance with Competition Law, with a special focus on curbing deceptive marketing practices.

Ms Bushra Naz Malik (Member, CCP) led the session alongside senior officials, including Mr Shahzad Hussain (Director General) and Mr Qasim Khan (Sr Joint Director). CAP was represented by Mr Tariq Mehboob (Co-Founder and Patron-in-Chief), Mr Asfandyar Farrukh (Co-Founder and Chairman), and Mr Ahsen Mahmood (Senior Vice Chairman). During the session, Ms Malik reiterated the CCP’s commitment to fostering fair competition across sectors, highlighting that sector-specific guidelines are soon to be issued to strengthen compliance within the retail industry. She also underscored CCP’s focus on raising awareness and building capacity among stakeholders, including retail sector participants, on Competition Law and compliance.

Mr Mehboob highlighted CAP’s substantial economic contribution, representing over 150 retail businesses generating more than Rs2000 billion in revenue per annum. He highlighted challenges faced by CAP members, emphasising the need for heightened awareness of anti-competitive practices, such as deceptive claims and misleading discounts, to prevent financial penalties and reputational harm. Mr Farrukh reinforced the importance of training and awareness initiatives led by the CCP, which would help CAP members align their business strategies and practices with Competition Law. The CCP and CAP agreed to continue their partnership to foster a competitive and compliant retail landscape, benefiting both the economy and consumers alike.

