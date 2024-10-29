CDA beautification drive brightens Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad is witnessing a fresh transformation as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) initiates an ambitious beautification drive across the capital. With vibrant flowers, enhanced greenery, and artistic steel installations now adding to the city’s charm, residents are lauding the CDA’s efforts to make Islamabad more inviting and visually appealing.

Under this new initiative, the CDA has introduced colorful floral arrangements, lush green plants, and carefully selected steel sculptures across various prominent areas. These enhancements not only add vibrancy to the cityscape but also contribute to Islamabad’s reputation as an eco-friendly city by expanding its green spaces and promoting sustainable beautification. Local residents have responded enthusiastically to the new look. Rimsha Khan, a resident of Sector F-7, shared her excitement: “Islamabad feels more alive than ever.

The flowers and greenery are refreshing, especially as we enter the fall season. It’s wonderful to see the city taking such pride in its appearance.”

Farhan Bhatti, a long-time resident of the Blue Area, commended the steel installations that he said reflect the city’s heritage and values. “These art pieces give Islamabad a modern touch while honoring our cultural roots. It makes me proud to call this city home,” he remarked.

Additionally, residents have appreciated the eco-friendly aspect of the drive. Farwa Hassan, a university student, noted the importance of such initiatives: “It’s inspiring to see so many green efforts here. As someone concerned about the environment, I think these steps make a difference for both the community and nature,” she added.

This beautification drive is part of CDA’s ongoing mission to enhance the visual and environmental appeal of Islamabad. With further initiatives planned, the CDA remains committed to nurturing the capital’s green landscape and aesthetic values, providing a welcoming and refreshing atmosphere for all.