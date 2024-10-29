Tuesday, October 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CDA initiates new tube well project to ensure clean water

Monitoring Report
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  In a significant move towards providing clean water for Islamabad residents, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has begun the installation of a new tube well in Margalla Town.

 Under the direction of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Water Management Wing, led by Director General Sardar Khan Zamri, is diligently working to address the community’s water needs.

The new tube well project has already reached a depth of over 550 feet and is anticipated to yield a substantial water supply for the area. CDA officials are optimistic that the installation will not only meet current demand but also enhance the reliability of water supply for residents of Margalla Town.

Local residents have expressed gratitude for the initiative, hopeful that it will resolve longstanding water issues.

“For years, we’ve faced water shortages, especially during the summer. Knowing that a new tube well is being installed gives us hope,” shared Fazl e Rabbi, a Margalla Town resident.

WAPDA to build 5 small dams in GB to generate 13940MW electricity

Another resident, Kashif Malik, commended the CDA’s proactive efforts. “Access to clean water is a basic right, and it’s reassuring to see the CDA addressing this issue. We’re looking forward to more projects like this,” he said.

As the ongoing work approaches completion, the CDA aims to finalize the installation promptly to provide a stable and clean water supply to Margalla Town.

This initiative aligns with the authority’s continued commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Islamabad’s citizens.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1730178249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024