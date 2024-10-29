CDA initiates new tube well project to ensure clean water

ISLAMABAD - In a significant move towards providing clean water for Islamabad residents, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has begun the installation of a new tube well in Margalla Town.

Under the direction of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Water Management Wing, led by Director General Sardar Khan Zamri, is diligently working to address the community’s water needs.

The new tube well project has already reached a depth of over 550 feet and is anticipated to yield a substantial water supply for the area. CDA officials are optimistic that the installation will not only meet current demand but also enhance the reliability of water supply for residents of Margalla Town.

Local residents have expressed gratitude for the initiative, hopeful that it will resolve longstanding water issues.

“For years, we’ve faced water shortages, especially during the summer. Knowing that a new tube well is being installed gives us hope,” shared Fazl e Rabbi, a Margalla Town resident.

Another resident, Kashif Malik, commended the CDA’s proactive efforts. “Access to clean water is a basic right, and it’s reassuring to see the CDA addressing this issue. We’re looking forward to more projects like this,” he said.

As the ongoing work approaches completion, the CDA aims to finalize the installation promptly to provide a stable and clean water supply to Margalla Town.

This initiative aligns with the authority’s continued commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Islamabad’s citizens.