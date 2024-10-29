Tuesday, October 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

China to launch Shenzhou-19 crewed space mission on Oct 30

China to launch Shenzhou-19 crewed space mission on Oct 30
Anadolu
1:44 PM | October 29, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

China is scheduled to launch its Shenzhou-19 manned spaceflight mission at 4.27 a.m. local time Wednesday (2027GMT Tuesday), the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Veteran taikonaut Cai Xuzhe, who previously flew on the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022, will lead the mission as commander, said Xinhua.

He will be joined by two astronauts on their inaugural flights, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, the latter a female astronaut and former senior engineer with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the country’s main space contractor.

The indigenously built Long March-2F rocket will carry the astronauts into space.

The Shenzhou-19 crew members will take control of space operations from the Shenzhou-18 taikonauts who are preparing to return home after conducting six months of research in space.

Ye Guangfu and teammates Li Cong and Li Guangsu of the Shenzhou-18 crew are currently aboard China's indigenously built Tiangong space station.

WAPDA to build 5 small dams in GB to generate 13940MW electricity

Ye is a fighter pilot and veteran astronaut who took part in the Shenzhou-13 mission in 2021 and has become the first Chinese taikonaut to accumulate a total of 365 days in space.

Beijing launched the three-member crew to its space station on April 25.

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1730178249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024