Tuesday, October 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Gandapur threatens nationwide shutdown over Imran Khan’s jail conditions

CM Gandapur threatens nationwide shutdown over Imran Khan’s jail conditions
Web Desk
12:51 PM | October 29, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued a strong warning on Tuesday, vowing to "shut down everything" if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan faces any further mistreatment in jail.

In a video statement, Gandapur accused the federal and Punjab governments of subjecting Khan to "the worst treatment."

According to CM Gandapur, Imran Khan has reportedly been deprived of basic necessities like food and electricity in Adiala Jail, highlighting what he described as a denial of basic human rights to the former prime minister.

“We are counting down the days until we can remove this illegitimate government,” Gandapur said, claiming the current administration had “stolen our mandate, which we will reclaim.” He further stated that the government was "forcing us to abandon peaceful protests."

WAPDA to build 5 small dams in GB to generate 13940MW electricity

Addressing PTI members who left the party during difficult times, Gandapur emphasized that there would be “no place” for anyone who abandoned Imran Khan when the party needed unity.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1730178249.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024