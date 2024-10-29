CM Gandapur threatens nationwide shutdown over Imran Khan’s jail conditions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued a strong warning on Tuesday, vowing to "shut down everything" if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder faces any further mistreatment in jail.

In a video statement, Gandapur accused the federal and Punjab governments of subjecting Khan to "the worst treatment."

According to CM Gandapur, has reportedly been deprived of basic necessities like food and electricity in Adiala Jail, highlighting what he described as a denial of basic human rights to the former prime minister.

“We are counting down the days until we can remove this illegitimate government,” Gandapur said, claiming the current administration had “stolen our mandate, which we will reclaim.” He further stated that the government was "forcing us to abandon peaceful protests."

Addressing PTI members who left the party during difficult times, Gandapur emphasized that there would be “no place” for anyone who abandoned when the party needed unity.