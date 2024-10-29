CM Maryam launches largest-ever Kisan Card Programme in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday launched the largest Kisan Card Programme in Punjab, valued at Rs 400 billion.

During a ceremony in Hafizabad, she personally distributed Kisan Cards to farmers, congratulating recipients including Shah Nawaz Nakokar, Sanaullah, Farhat Razzaq, Abdul Ghafoor, and Tariq Mehmood Gujjar.

Addressing the attendees, the chief minister emphasized the growing trend of agriculture and wheat cultivation in Punjab, while also acknowledging the impact of rising electricity bills on farmers’ profits.

She stated, “I have tasked the cultivation of vegetables in every city. While others merely make promises for farmers, the PML-N is delivering real results. Thanks to Nawaz Sharif’s government, the stock exchange index has risen to 9100. I want affordable bread and flour for the people, while ensuring farmers also profit.”

She encouraged farmers to have faith in her commitment, saying, “I will not let you down. Farmers from other provinces are calling to learn about this project. I can see Punjab transforming rapidly. The era of unrest, inflation, and lawlessness is fading. Progress and prosperity are evident in every sector.”

The chief minister announced plans to increase the number of Kisan Cards from 500,000 to 750,000 and promised free laser levelers for farmers cultivating between 12.5 to 25 acres, as well as free tractors for those with more than 25 acres. She also committed to providing agricultural machinery for rent without profit and increasing the number of Kisan Card dealers to 3,000.

She further stated: “We may not have a magic wand, but our devotion to serving the people and our faith in Allah guide us. When I visit schools or hospitals, I see happiness in people’s faces. When Nawaz Sharif’s government was in power, inflation decreased. We are transitioning 7,000 diesel and electric tube wells to solar energy. If flour prices rise, I immediately coordinate with the administration for action. It is my duty to ensure farmers profit from wheat production. The prices of seeds, fertilizers, and other essentials are decreasing. For the first time, the government is directly reaching out to farmers rather than dealing with middlemen. Previously, bardana was sold for Rs 500. Nawaz Sharif regularly inquires about the Kisan Card and tractor schemes. The Punjab government is tirelessly working to improve farmers’ conditions.”

Upon her arrival at the ceremony, traditional Luddi dances were performed. A documentary showcasing farmer-friendly initiatives was also presented. Farmers can purchase seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at subsidized rates with the Kisan Card, which provides Rs 150,000 in benefits. Saira Afzal Tarar noted that whenever there’s development in the country, PML-N is at the forefront. She assured that the journey of progress will continue.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for increasing the agriculture budget by a record 250 percent. He mentioned that Rs 25 crore worth of fake seeds and fertilizers had been seized and urged the public to report any complaints about expensive or counterfeit products to the helpline. Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, and the Secretary of Agriculture also addressed the gathering.

INAUGURATES ANTI-POLIO VACCINATION DRIVE ACROSS PUNJAB

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday inaugurated the anti-polio drive across Punjab as she appealed to the parents to administer anti-polio drops to their kids.

“In the anti-polio campaign, children must be given polio vaccines to save them from lifelong disability,” said the chief minister while formally inaugurating the campaign. She set a target of zero polio in the province.

The chief minister administered anti-polio vaccination drops to children at Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS).

Madam chief minister appealed to the parents to administer anti-polio vaccination drops to their kids. She took a baby named Naira in her lap and loved her, administered her vaccine drops and gave her candies. She also gave gifts of candies to other children after administering them anti-polio vaccine drops, and marked them herself.

The CM met with polio workers, and appreciated their services. She had a group photo with them, and advised them to work hard.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed by the authorities concerned about the anti-polio app. She was briefed,”During the anti-polio campaign, more than two crore children will be given polio vaccine.” She added, “Anti-polio campaign across Punjab will continue from 28 October to 03 November. In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, the vaccination campaign will be for 07 days while in other districts, the campaign will continue for 05 days.”