Commissioner reviews anti-polio campaign efforts

SARGODHA - Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan here on Monday reviewed the ongoing anti-polio campaign by visiting various areas. He met polio workers to review the administration of anti-polio drops and other campaign activities. His visit included inspections of the transit point at Noori Gate Adda, fixed point at the maternal and child health center in the Factory Area, a mobile team and the transit point at the railway station. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan checked finger markings of vaccinated children and reviewed door-to-door wall markings. He instructed polio teams to strictly adhere to the micro-plan, ensuring that no child misses the polio drops. Jahanzeb Awan stressed for paying special attention to refusal cases, advising awareness efforts for parents who resist vaccination to prevent administrative actions. He urged parents to cooperate with the teams to secure a healthy future for their children, reminding them of the government’s urgent steps to eradicate polio. The Commissioner also directed administrative officers to double-monitor the campaign, stressing that negligence would not be tolerated. Furthermore, he ordered that teams should be present at bus terminals, railway stations, parks, and motorway interchanges and that security for polio teams be ensured. Chief Executive Officer Sargodha, Dr. Asad Aslam who accompanied the Commissioner, said that anti-polio campaign in Sargodha division would continue till November 1, targeting over 1.6 million children under five years of age across all four districts. Alongside two polio drops, children would receive Vitamin-A supplements and ensure success, 7,592 teams comprising 12,000 workers were actively engaged, including 6,969 mobile teams, 424 fixed points, and 199 transit teams, he added.