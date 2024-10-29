Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Court extends Bushra Bibi’s bail till Nov 4

NEWS WIRE
October 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  A lower court on Monday extended the interim bail of Bushra Bibi till November 4, in Toshakhana fake receipts case. The court also granted one-time exemption from appearance to the accused on her request.  Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the bail petition. Barrister Salman Safdar informed the court that his client Bushra Bibi was sick after being released from jail.

He prayed the court to grant one-time exemption from appearance as she was unable to attend the proceeding.  After this, the court extended the pre-arrest bail and adjourned further hearing. It may be mentioned that the same court would also hear the bail cases of PTI founder in four cases.

