Tuesday, October 29, 2024
DC reviews key performance indicators

Our Staff Reporter
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq in his office to review  measures for the initiatives set forth by the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Deputy Commissioner said that the implementation of “Key Performance Indicators” should be carried out regularly on a daily basis. He emphasized that price control magistrates should work more effectively in the field to eliminate profiteering. He instructed relevant officials to enhance the monitoring process for the provision of municipal services throughout the district. The Deputy Commissioner directed that complaints received by relevant departments should be addressed promptly and there should be no negligence or delay in this regard. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmad Sher Gondal, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officers of Municipal Committees, and relevant officials. The DC said that relevant officials and staff should work actively to successfully implement the Clean Punjab Program. He mentioned that streetlights should be kept functional and graffiti should be eliminated. “Sewage and drainage systems should be cleaned and manhole should be covered throughout the district,” he said and urged the officers of the District Council, Municipal Corporation, and Municipal Committee to improve the collection of government dues. Additionally, he called for the maintenance of parks, prevention of illegal LPG sales, upkeep of water filtration plants, repair and maintenance of roads, and the elimination of stray dogs. Earlier, the in-charge of the Monitoring Cell at the DC Office, Dr. Malik Muhammad Safdar, provided a briefing on the measures taken regarding the “Key Performance Indicators” across the district.

Our Staff Reporter

