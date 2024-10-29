DC visits areas to inspect anti-polio drive

JHANG - Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhinder Monday visited different areas including DHQ hospital to inspect the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district. He checked signs on fingers of children to confirm their anti-polio vaccination. The DC urged the parents to get vaccinated their children up to 5 years age and cooperate with polio workers fully in that regard. The officers of Health department briefed the deputy commissioner that anti polio drive would continue from October 28 to November 1 during which 581,759 children would be administered anti-polio drops in the district. He was told that 2343 polio teams were taking part in the drive. The deputy commissioner expressed complete satisfaction on working of anti- polio teams.