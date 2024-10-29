Dense layer of smog envelops Lahore

LAHORE - A dense layer of smog has enveloped the provincial capital, posing serious health risks for residents, on Monday. According to data released by the Environmental Protection Department (EPD), Lahore’s air quality index (AQI) averaged 353 over the past 24 hours, a level highly detrimental to health. The EPD spokesperson reported that the city’s AQI had worsened due to easterly winds, lower temperatures, and increased humidity, and warned that this condition is likely to persist for several days. However, the AQI is expected to improve with a rise in temperature and a drop in humidity during the day. The department also issued an advisory, urging citizens to follow safety guidelines strictly. The advisory recommends staying indoors and, if outdoor activity is necessary, wearing N95 or equivalent masks and protective goggles to guard against pollution exposure. Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has directed the concerned authorities to issue an emergency alert for citizens in Lahore for the implementation of safety measures against the rising levels of smog. The citizens have been advised to wear masks and keep windows and doors closed to avoid exposure to the pollution. It may be pertinent to mention here that the smog in Lahore is being exacerbated by strong winds bringing pollution from Indian cities such as Delhi, Amritsar, and Chandigarh. Due to a decrease in wind speed, Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) fell from 800 to 191 yesterday, however, the risk of air pollution remains high today due to ongoing strong winds. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb have urged the citizens, particularly children, the elderly, and individuals with heart and respiratory conditions, to avoid going outdoors. To ensure children’s safety, school hours have been adjusted to start at 8:45 AM, and parents have been strongly advised to ensure that their children must wear masks. Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that under government measures to combat environmental pollution, smoke-emitting vehicles will be impounded, no brick-kiln will operate without zig-zag technology, and stern action will be taken against those who burn crop residues. Citizens can report environmental violations by calling ‘1373’ or through the ‘Green App.’