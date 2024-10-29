DRC excellent alternative for resolving disputes at primary stage

Khyber - The Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) is a fast and cost-effective process that serves as an excellent alternative for resolving disputes at the primary stage, according to applicants.

Sharing details about the DRC, Landi Kotal in-charge Islamuddin Shinwari stated that it takes a maximum of four months to resolve a dispute after submitting an application, without any fees. Six panels, comprising five to seven DRC members, have been formed to handle specific cases on designated days without charging a single penny.

Since January 16, 2024, a total of 149 applications—including those related to land, monetary, and domestic disputes—have been filed. Of these, 32 disputes have been resolved, while 65 cases have been closed due to legal action in the courts, Mr. Shinwari added. He emphasized that they only register cases addressed at the DRC center, and all data is publicized on their online page to showcase their efficiency to higher authorities.

An applicant, Zameer Afridi, a resident of Wali Khel village in Landi Kotal, mentioned that he had a land dispute with his cousin, Shah Muhammad. After lodging an application with the DRC and following the necessary process, with the approval of both parties, the case was assigned to a panel of jirga members who resolved it on merit in a short period.

The panel’s decision was implemented, and both the plaintiff and defendant were satisfied with the DRC’s verdict.

Appreciating the speedy and merit-based system of the DRC, Mr. Afridi stated that it was the best alternative for obtaining affordable justice.

Haji Hakeem Khan, an elder and member of the DRC, praised the DRC procedure, noting that it provides free justice to applicants if implemented correctly. He highlighted that many tribes-people live below the poverty line and cannot afford court expenses, making the DRC the only viable option for them. However, he expressed concerns about the culture of recommendations in some DRC decisions and noted that cases are sometimes handled by non-members outside the centre in the name of the DRC.