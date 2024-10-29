Durable peace in S Asia contingent upon peaceful resolution of J&K dispute: Amb Ahmad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Ambassador in France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Monday said that durable peace and stability in South Asia remained contingent upon peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

“27 October 1947 was one of the darkest days for the Kashmiri people as the Indian occupation of J&K, which began on that day, stifled the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiris to determine their own destiny and subjected them to decades long gross and systematic violations of human rights,” the ambassador said in a special seminar arranged by Embassy of Pakistan in France marking the Kashmir Black Day and to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). For several generations, the ambassador said the Kashmiri people had been looking towards the global community, especially the United Nations, to deliver them their promised right to self-determination.

“India’s illegal and unilateral actions and continuing grave atrocities since 5 August 2019 had further exacerbated the situation and completely alienated the Kashmiri people who were united in rejecting any attempts by the occupying power to undermine the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and to alter the demographic composition of the occupied territory,” the press release quoted the ambassador as saying. He said that India must realize that it could not suppress the genuine aspirations of the Kashmiri people through its continued forcible occupation and brutalities. The ambassador further said that the Kashmir case stood on strong political, legal and moral grounds and Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the realization of their just cause.

History was witness to the fact that legitimate freedom struggles could not be suppressed for long by use of force and violations of international law, he added. The ambassador noted that self-determination was a fundamental right enshrined in the UN Charter and international human rights covenants. Speaking on the ocassion AJ&K Minister for Small Industries and Trade Kausar Taqdees Gillani voiced strong concern for the inhuman treatment being faced by all Kashmiris especially women and children at the hands of Indian occupation forces. She called the attention of international community to come together and formulate policy in accordance with UNSC resolutions to help free Kashmiris from Indian occupation and protect their basic human rights.

Prominent speakers condemned the gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law being committed by the Indian occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children.

They called upon the international community and media to highlight the miseries of the defenseless Kashmiris and to hold India accountable for its atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

People representing Pakistani diaspora, Kashmiris, academicians, journalists and other distinguished guests participated in the event that highlighted the seven decades long legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

A photo exhibition was specially arranged to highlight grave human rights situation in the IIOJK.