EBM’s Nourish for Life sustainability agenda resonates with Karachi Biennale theme

KARACHI - English Biscuits Manufacturers (EBM) has partnered with the Karachi Biennale Trust for the fourth edition of the Karachi Biennale. The city-wide Karachi Biennale aims to nourish art by fostering a platform that promotes creativity, innovation and criticality in the visual arts.

This year’s Biennale is themed ‘Rizq | Risk’ and centers around the intersection of food, futures and fair practices. The theme arises in response to growing concerns over Pakistan’s heatwaves and floods that have impacted food security, thus being the perfect opportunity to discuss food and its future. As a part of EBM’s wider ‘Nourish for Life’ sustainability agenda, the Karachi Biennale provides an avenue to connect art, the city of Karachi and its people.

“We at EBM hold the sanctity of Rizq as our guiding principle. In most cultures, food is held sacred. In our culture it is revered,” Dr Zeelaf Munir, EBM’s CEO and Managing Director, shared during the launch event of Karachi Biennale (2024). She added, “It’s more than sharing food, it’s about building bonds that matter.”

Dr Zeelaf Munir presented the EBM Emerging Artist Award to young creative Anusha Khawajah Shahid. Anusha’s piece ‘Hawah’s Garden: Threads of Nurture’ is a testament towards the rural women of South Asia who weave together communities while often remaining invisible. The piece centres itself around the charpai, a traditional hand woven bed, and its place as the hearth, linking communities to food. The utilization of 70 percent sustainable and 30 percent biodegradable materials highlights the symbiotic relationship these women have with the land.

EBM remains committed to utilizing art as a medium for impactful change with its recent support for KB24 as well as its title sponsorship of the third edition of the Lahore Biennale (LB03), which opened on October 5th. While LB03 drew on themes of climate change and sustainability, KB24 drew upon the urgent need for food security.