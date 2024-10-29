Education initiatives launched in Khanewal

Khanewal - In line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s vision, a series of education-friendly initiatives have been launched in Khanewal. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has approved the construction of boundary walls for 13 government schools at an estimated cost of Rs 20 million, and construction is scheduled to begin within the next two weeks. The approval was granted during a meeting of the District School Council, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Bukhari. The meeting was attended by ADC General Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Director Development, and the Executive Engineer of Buildings. Officials from the education department, including the CEO of education and district officers, briefed the participants on their departmental performance.

During the meeting, a report was presented regarding 134 dilapidated classrooms, and the deputy commissioner issued orders to cease educational activities in these unsafe rooms. He emphasized the importance of regular school visits by education officers and instructed that meetings of the school councils should be held regularly. He also stressed maintaining cleanliness in classrooms and washrooms across schools.

ONE MILLION KIDS GET ANTI-POLIO DOSES

A three-days nationwide health campaign has launched across the district, here on Monday, According to a spokesperson, about 1 Million kids were administered anti-polio doses in the campaign. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Waseem Hamid Sandhu visited several areas to check the teams.

During the visit, DC instructed follow campaign for another two days in order to meet target to vaccinate one million kids against the crippling disease. DC stated that the government’s zero-tolerance policy on disease prevention, underscoring the national commitment to a disease-free Pakistan. He appreciated that there was no complain about any hurdle from parents for vaccination of the kids. However, he urged parents to keep extending cooperation towards the teams. He also directed field staffers to mark the homes wherein they provided anti-polio doses. 4000 teams were working in the field in order to make successful campaign, said DC.

MEPCO crackdown: 3009 pilferers so far held in October

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) achieved significant progress as so far 3,009 individuals were apprehended accused of electricity theft during the current month. According to MEPCO spokesperson here on Monday, the teams got registered 2,741 cases against offenders and imposed fines of Rs 239 million for their involvement in illegal activities. He said in the Multan Circle, 455 cases were registered with fines of Rs 60 million, while in the DG Khan circle,220 offenders faced fines of Rs 9.2 million and 206 FIRs registered against the MEPCO consumers. Similarly, in Vehari Circle 283 FIRs got registered and MEPCO teams imposed fines Rs 31.8 million.In the Bahawalpur Circle, 416 individuals were fined Rs 27 million and 405 cases were registered. The Sahiwal Circle recorded fines of Rs 30.6 million for 362 offenders, along with 326 FIRs, whereas the Rahim Yar Khan Circle lodged 489 cases, leading to fines amounting RS 17.8 million.In the Muzaffargarh Circle, 290 offenders were fined 9.9 million and registered 232 FIRs against electricity theft,in the Khanewal Circle, 297 individuals faced fines Rs 35.1 million and 216 FIRs registered.