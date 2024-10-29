Electricity or Amendment

The electricity problems in Pakistan have not improved significantly over the past two months. Only a small percentage of the 19,000 MW surplus electricity production IPP contracts have been announced as closed, while the majority—especially those with zero production and low efficiency, which have been extended multiple times—remain unresolved.

Forced or fake load shedding continues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces, resulting in a 37% decrease in income for the DISCOs. As the government is obligated to make full payments to IPPs, this situation exacerbates the circular debt each day.

The government has demonstrated its capability to work tirelessly to bring about the 26th amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan. However, when it comes to resolving the electricity crisis, which is crucial for the development of Pakistan, the government appears uninterested. It has been two months, and the government has yet to present a solution. Can the government not devote the same effort to ending this crisis for Pakistan?

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER P.ENGR,

Islamabad.