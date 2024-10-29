Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Entire country brought to brink of collapse: Saif   

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has alleged that the “fake federal government” has brought Punjab and the entire country to the brink of collapse.

He highlighted that while certain leaders from Lahore claim to be advancing on platforms like TikTok, the reality is that Lahore now ranks among the most polluted cities in the world. “If this is the state of their own city, Lahore, then the rest of the province and the country can only be left to fate,” he remarked.

Barrister Saif criticized the governments in Punjab and at the federal level, labeling their “progress” as confined solely to advertisements. He alleged that the so-called “fake government” has pushed Punjab and the nation toward disaster, while all the attention of Maryam Nawaz remains focused on the crackdown against PTI workers.

WAPDA to build 5 small dams in GB to generate 13940MW electricity

He accused Maryam Nawaz of using falsehoods as a tool in her political pursuits, claiming that public institutions in Punjab, including government hospitals, are on the verge of collapse. Meanwhile, he alleged that the Sharif family’s businesses continue to prosper while the country faces deepening economic crises.

