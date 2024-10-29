Envoys present credentials to President Zardari

ISLAMABAD - The envoys of Kyrgyz Republic, Palestine, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Uzbekistan, Kenya and Turkiye presented their diplomatic credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari, during a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday. The President received credentials from Ambassador-designate of Kyrgyz Republic, Mr Avazbek Atakhanov, Ambassador-designate of Palestine, Dr Zuhair Mohammad Hamdallah Zaid, Ambassador-designate of Korea, Mr Choe Chang Man, Ambassador-designate of Uzbekistan, Mr Alisher Tukhtaey, High Commissioner-designate of Kenya, Lt Gen (Retd) Peter Mbogo Njiru and Ambassador-designate of Turkiye, Mr Irfan Neziroglu who also held separate meetings with the President. Welcoming the envoys, the President felicitated them on their appointment and expressed the hope that they would play their role in further improving mutually beneficial bilateral relations with Pakistan, in the areas of trade, economy and culture. Earlier, the envoys were presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces upon their arrival at Aiwan-e-Sadr.