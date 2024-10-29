Finding solutions to world problems collective responsibility: Ayaz Sadiq

Pakistan hosts 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action and 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court and Rule of Law.

ISLAMABAD - The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court and Rule of Law opened on Monday in Islamabad, gathering over 46 parliamentarians from around the world and 14 delegates participating online.

The conference chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, emphasised the vital role of parliamentarians beyond legislation. “Our responsibilities extend to addressing the pressing issues facing our constituents — access to clean drinking water, and sanitation,” he stated. He urged participants to raise their voices against violence and bloodshed, referencing the ongoing crisis in Gaza and unresolved issues in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Sadiq said that responsibility of Parliamentarians was not restricted to mere legislation but rather to ensure rights and betterment of their constituents facing myriads of challenges.

He informed that every parliamentarian in Pakistan had around one million constituents in their constituencies that were facing huge and tremendous issues of access to clean drinking water, sanitation, stunting and many more.

The main goal of the forum was to work out mechanisms to follow up the PGA members’ commitments at their native parliaments to ensure concerted efforts to bring relief for humanity in distress, he added.

Humanitarian issues were piling, whereas wars and violence were exacerbating human miseries, however all wars were only resolved on table, he added. “It’s our collective responsibility and of all member delegates to fully utilise this forum to devise effective strategies,” he added. “It’s our job to improve the lives of our constituents. It’s our responsibility to raise our voices against violence and bloodshed like one taking place in Gaza to stop it. Moreover, the unresolved issue of Kashmir where forced disappearances and mass graves are serious issues amid blatant violations of UN resolutions,” the NA Speaker said.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also highlighted the country and region’s increasing vulnerability to climate change that resulted into unprecedented devastation post 2022 floods despite being one of the least contributors to global warming and climate change.

Speaker National Assembly expressed deep concern regarding alarming situation in Palestine, highlighting the targeting of innocent civilians. He strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli brutality and aggression against Palestinian citizens. He also noted that India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir represents a blatant violation of international law, with over 100,000 Kashmiris martyred in the past 77 years, showcasing severe human rights violations. He also added, “There is a pressing need to raise voices against these atrocities and to enhance international efforts for resolving all challenges.”

Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairperson PGA Pakistan, welcomed delegates, underscoring the necessity of joint efforts to promote world peace and uphold the rule of law. “The promotion of global justice is a collective responsibility, and parliamentarians must adopt a common plan to end conflicts,” she asserted. She also highlighted Pakistan’s leadership in supporting human rights and climate action, calling for a robust follow-up on commitments made at the upcoming COP-29.

MNA Syed Naveed Qamar echoed these sentiments, advocating for a stronger presence of Pakistan on the global stage and encouraging parliamentarians to collaborate on humanitarian issues. “It is time to mobilise our efforts across Asia and Europe to tackle climate change and human rights challenges,” he emphasised.

PGA Secretary General Monica Adame commended the National Assembly for their warm hospitality and highlighted the importance of PGA’s role as a cross-border network advocating for human rights, democracy, and climate justice. “Our collective efforts must focus on ensuring that our constituents’ rights are upheld and that we engage in meaningful bilateral dialogue to address violence and human rights violations,” she said.

The forum serves as a crucial platform for exchanging best practices, tackling global challenges, and mobilising legislative action to promote a more just and peaceful society.