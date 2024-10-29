Two-thirds of Parliament assembled, the Constitution was amended, the Supreme Court’s framework was overhauled, and a Chief Justice bid farewell as another took office. Yet, the Election Commission of Pakistan has still not implemented the Supreme Court’s judgment on reserved seats.

With the rules of the game now altered, PTI has filed contempt proceedings against the Election Commission for failing to comply. This marks the first test for the new court system and the newly inaugurated Chief Justice in handling a contentious political judgment. As questions remain about the exact procedural path for contempt proceedings under the Supreme Court’s restructured framework, the key issue is how assertively the senior judiciary will pursue the matter. Effective contempt proceedings would require the judiciary to address individual Election Commission officials for defying court orders and, if necessary, extend accountability to senior government officials who could enforce compliance.

The government, meanwhile, appears to be either awaiting the Election Commission’s move or using it as a shield to delay action. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has stated unequivocally that they will not act on the reserved seats case until the ECP issues a definitive decision. Will the new Chief Justice bring stability and resolution, or will judicial manoeuvres of the past continue? The reserved seats case may well be the litmus test for the judiciary’s course under new leadership.